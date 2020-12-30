Best of 2020: The year’s top sports images from Herald-Leader staff photographers

As we say goodbye to 2020, we take a look back at how the Herald-Leader staff photographers captured sporting events around the Bluegrass in the past year.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Immanuel Quickley, left, and guard Ashton Hagans celebrate after their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Kentucky beat Tennessee 77-64. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Rombauer with Javier Castellano up, competes in the Breeders’ Cup TVG Juvenile at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Kentucky players celebrate after defeating Texas Tech in overtime during a game at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Great Crossing’s Jake Swicegood places a grasshopper on his face while joking with a friend during the Class 3A Region 6 cross country meet at Lykins Park in Winchester, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Runners compete at the 2020 KHSAA Class 3A Boys State Cross Country Championships in Bourbon County, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari reacts to a call during a game against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Fire at Will with Ricardo Santana Jr. up, wins the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Lexington Christian’s head coach Doug Charles is drenched with water after the Class 2A 2020 UK Orthopaedics state football semifinals against Murray at Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Lexington Christian beat Murray 48-13. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Madison Central’s Claira Beth Ramsey tees off on the 13 hole during the 2020 Dunbar Lady Bulldog Classic at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Authentic with John Velazquez up, wins the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Kentucky Wildcats forward Keke McKinney (3) celebrates with Kentucky Wildcats guard Robyn Benton (1) after drawing a foul while playing defense against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half of the game at Memorial Colosseum in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, December 6, 2020. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Patrons place bets at windows during the Breeder’s Cup World Championships at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 6, 2020. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Drew Doza (10) and Henry Clay’s Nishan Budhathoki (20) jump for the ball during the 11th Region soccer championship at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Paul Laurence Dunbar beat Henry Clay 1-0 on penalty kicks. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

A woman adjusts her hat while walking through the paddock during the first day of the Breeder’s Cup World Championships at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 6, 2020. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Somerset defensive line coach Kevin Sharon comforts Somerset’s Kaiya Sheron (2) after being defeated by Lexington Christian during the Class 2A 2020 UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl district final at Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Lexington Christian beat Somerset 42-35. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Authentic with John Velazquez up, wins the Longines Classic during the second day of the Breeder’s Cup World Championships at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, November 7, 2020. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The stands at Churchill Downs are empty on Derby Day, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 as compared to a picture of a patron in the same spot on Derby Day, 2019. 2019 photo by Amy Wallot. Ryan C. Hermens

Kentucky Wildcats guard Ashton Hagans celebrates during a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Alex Slitz

Starship Jubilee runs past photographers on the outside rail on the starting stretch after losing jockey Florent Geroux during the Breeder’s Cup Filly and Mare turf race at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, November 7, 2020. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

A participant dives through an obstacle at Somerset Youth Football League camp at Williams Clark Football Field in Somerset, Ky., Saturday, July 11, 2020. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Horses and jockeys head around the track during morning workouts before the Breeder’s Cup World Championships at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, November 5, 2020. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Storm clouds mover over the field as the Lexington Legends take on the Florence Y’alls during their Battle of the Bourbon Trail game at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Lexington beat Florence 4-3. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Jose Ortiz takes off his helmet after finishing the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Tacitus during the second day of the Breeder’s Cup World Championships at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, November 7, 2020. Ortiz and Tacitus finished in fourth place. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Kentucky Wildcats guard Ashton Hagans scores past Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bowden during their game at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Kentucky beat Tennessee 77-64. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

A horse and rider wait in the tunnel before the TVG Juvenile race during the first day of the Breeder’s Cup World Championships at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 6, 2020. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Kentucky Wildcats forward Keion Brooks Jr. slam dunks the ball over Georgia Bulldogs forward Christian Brown during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Alex Slitz

Kentucky Wildcats running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. runs the ball past Mississippi Rebels linebacker Tavius Robinson, center, and Mississippi Rebels linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Mississippi beat Kentucky 42-41. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com