Lexington woman pleads not guilty to her son’s murder, faces added assault charge

A Lexington woman pleaded not guilty to her son’s murder Monday afternoon, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Sammantha Moore, 32, was charged with murder on Wednesday after Lexington police found her 9-month-old child unresponsive at an apartment on Centre Parkway, according to police. The child, whose name was Ocean Moore, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators believed Moore “intentionally caused the death of her son by use of physical force,” according to police.

Moore’s bail is $500,000, according to court records.

Moore was also charged with assaulting a corrections employee Monday, according to court and jail records. Her bond for the assault charge was $25,000, according to court records.

Moore’s arraignment for both charges was Monday at 1 p.m. with Fayette District Judge Bruce T. Bell, according to court records.

Moore was still being held in the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center on the charges Tuesday morning.