Hospital construction boom continues. Saint Joseph in Lexington opens surgery center

CHI Saint Joseph opened a newly renovated outpatient surgery center Monday at its Harrodsburg Road campus.

“This newly renovated free-standing surgery center expands our ability to meet the needs of more patients with a wide range of outpatient procedures and surgeries in a convenient location near Saint Joseph Hospital,” said Bruce Tassin, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health, and president, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East.

The 20,386 square-foot center features six operating rooms and six procedure rooms with the ability to schedule up to 12,000 procedures each year, St Joseph Health officials said Monday.

The new outpatient surgery center is part of the renovation of Building D on the Saint Joseph medical campus.

CHI Saint Joseph is part of Catholic Health Initiatives, which serves more than 35 counties in Kentucky in more than 135 locations.

Saint Joseph is one of several hospitals and medical groups that have renovated or expanded buildings over the past 18 months.

Just a few blocks away, Lexington Clinic is completing work on a new, 116,000-square-foot building to replace its building on South Broadway. That new building will likely be open sometime in the next few months, Lexington Clinic officials have said.

Baptist Health Lexington recently started construction on a new Hamburg campus off of Polo Club Boulevard and Interstate 75 that will include an array of outpatient services when completed in 2024. The Hamburg campus will augment its current services in Lexington. The main hospital will remain at its Nicholasville Road location.