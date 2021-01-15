‘Kind of shook me up.’ Lexington cop raising money for 5-year-old blinded by shooting

Malakai Roberts, 6, was blinded by a shooting in Lexington on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. He has been in good spirits since the shooting, his mom says. Photo provided by Cacy Roberts

The lives of the Roberts family were permanently altered when bullets tore through their Lexington home and struck 5-year-old Malakai Roberts in the temple, permanently blinding him and exiting the other side of his head before hitting his mom.

Cacy Roberts, Malakai’s mom, had a pile of medical bills from the damage. The family also had to deal with significant property damage to their home and vehicle. A Lexington police detective took note and began leading an effort to provide as much financial support to the family as possible.

“You won’t find a more sweet kid than Malakai despite what he’s going through,” detective Cal Mattox told the Herald-Leader. Mattox, a narcotics detective, wasn’t directly involved in the shooting investigation.

He started a GoFundMe for the family and tried using his connections in the community to help as much as possible. The Glenn’s Freedom dealership donated an SUV to Cacy after her car was totaled from gunfire.

“As a father, I can’t imagine the struggle the Roberts family’s going through,” Michael Church, a sales manager at the dealership, said in a Facebook post. “Just hope they know we’re behind them. We need to take care of each other.”

Malakai Roberts, 6, was permanently blinded when shots were fired into his home on Dec. 21. He celebrated his birthday on Friday. Photo provided by Cacy Roberts

Fairway Leasing sent the family a new living room, dining room and kitchen set because their furniture was “riddled with bullets” after the shooting, Mattox said.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 21, according to Lexington police. Malakai was asleep in bed with his mom. In addition to blinding him, the shooting may have also caused Malakai to permanently lose the ability to taste and smell.

“It just kind of shook me up, man, not even as a police officer but just as a human being overall that a 5-year-old had to go through this,” Mattox said.

While Mattox has led the effort, he said personnel from throughout the Lexington Police Department have called asking how they can help. Mattox hoped he could help the family afford anything Malakai needed for his new life.

“If he needs a braille book or braille toys, and the best resources we can get him, I want to get them the best of the best,” Mattox said.

Two GoFundMe accounts started by family friends had already raised about $10,000 each. Mattox started an additional one, which had raised over $5,000 as of Thursday. The Roberts family will get the money from each donation drive.

Cacy said the money was going to open a special needs trust fund for Malakai, and all of the money would go to him.

“It’s definitely his money,” she said. “I’m going to let him pick some things out that he wants.”

From the supportive messages to the donations of a car and furniture, Cacy was amazed that the Lexington community was being “so helpful and so generous and so nice.”

“It doesn’t go unnoticed,” she said. “That is definitely appreciated.”

Malakai had responded as well as any child could, Cacy said, and he remained in good spirits. He understood the severity of the situation as soon as it happened.

“He was asking me if he was going to die,” Cacy said. Cacy was upfront with Malakai about his permanent loss of sight, and she said he handled it well because he’s very mature for a 6-year-old.

Home from the hospital, Malakai celebrated his birthday with his brother, Kameron, on Friday.

Malakai Roberts sits with his gifts on his 6th birthday. Roberts was permanently blinded when he was unexpectedly shot by someone outside his home on Dec. 21, 2020.

And he’s already telling his mom that he still wants to go to the beach this summer.

“He is the type of person that would be able to handle a tragedy like this,” Cacy said.