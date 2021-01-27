See images from Lexington’s first big snowfall of the year

Read Next

Showing concern for residents who may “slip through the cracks,” the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has begun vaccine clinics with a limited supply of doses for certain people 70 and older.

The first of these clinics occurred Wednesday with about 300 doses administered to Lexington’s older residents. The new clinics are another step forward in immunizing those over 70 as allowed in Phase 1B. Previously, the health department was vaccinating only frontline health care workers.