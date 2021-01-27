Fayette County

See images from Lexington’s first big snowfall of the year

01210128SnowRH.JPG
A man walks through campus along a snow covered sidewalk at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

02210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in front of the Louis Armstrong mural in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The National Weather Service has predicted a low of 20 degrees Wednesday night and a high of 32 Thursday. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

03210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

04210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

05210128SnowRH.JPG
Pedestrians walk through Woodland park as snow falls in downtown Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The National Weather Service has predicted a low of 20 degrees Wednesday night and a high of 32 Thursday. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

06210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

07210128SnowRH.JPG
Pedestrians walk through Woodland park as snow falls in downtown Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The National Weather Service has predicted a low of 20 degrees Wednesday night and a high of 32 Thursday. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

08210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in downtown Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The National Weather Service has predicted a low of 20 degrees Wednesday night and a high of 32 Thursday. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

09210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

10210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in downtown Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The National Weather Service has predicted a low of 20 degrees Wednesday night and a high of 32 Thursday. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

11210128SnowRH.JPG
A vehicle sits disabled in the intersection of East Main Street and North Martin Luther King Boulevard following a collision with a pick-up truck as snow falls in downtown Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 27. 2021. Snow fell during rush hour traffic in Lexington. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

12210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

13210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls around the former Fayette County Courthouse along West Main Street in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 27. 2021. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

14210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

15210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

16210128SnowRH.JPG
Kathy Artiles, of Lexington, Ky., walks with her golden retriever named Sasha along West Main Street as snow begins to fall in Lexington, Wednesday, Jan. 27. 2021. Several inches of snow is expected to blanket the city on Wednesday evening. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

18210128SnowRH.JPG
University of Kentucky students Catherine Shu, of Atlanta, Ga., from left, Justin Turner, also of Atlanta, and Kendall Coffey, of Boston, Mass., have a snowball fight near UKÕs William T Young Library in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 27. 2021. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

17210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in downtown Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The National Weather Service has predicted a low of 20 degrees Wednesday night and a high of 32 Thursday. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

19210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

20210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in downtown Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The National Weather Service has predicted a low of 20 degrees Wednesday night and a high of 32 Thursday. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

21210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

22210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

23210128SnowRH.JPG
Pedestrians walk through Woodland park as snow falls in downtown Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The National Weather Service has predicted a low of 20 degrees Wednesday night and a high of 32 Thursday. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

24210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

25210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

26210128SnowRH.JPG
Snow falls in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com
