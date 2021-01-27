Some KY school districts call an ‘old fashioned’ snow day ‘for a little fun.’

Wolfe County Superintendent Kenny Bell was among the Kentucky school chiefs who had decided that canceling school because of snow this winter was unnecessary because COVID-19 has resulted in daily remote learning.

But as snow began to fall and winter weather advisories were called for Kentucky Wednesday night, Bell changed his mind.

“I am declaring tomorrow a good ‘old fashioned ‘ snow day. No school in person, no school virtually. Let the kids get some physical activity, much needed, and mental health break day playing in the snow,” Bell said.

“We have got to have a little fun in the midst of chaos and uncertainty and kids and families and teachers have got to have a little break,” said Bell.

“I want everyone to get outside and have some old fashioned snow day fun,” Bell said.

Wolfe County Schools had in-person learning Tuesday and had planned in-person learning Thursday before Bell called a snow day.

Whether to eliminate traditional snow days now that the coronavirus school shut downs have made remote learning routine is something of a national debate this winter. Some school districts insist on continuing the tradition, but most are simply engaging in remote learning on bad weather days.

At least seven of the dozen or so school districts that reported closings to WKYT by 9 p.m. Wednesday were reverting to virtual learning.

But others such as Danville Independent and Berea Independent also are having traditional snow days Thursday.

“It has been a school year of seemingly endless challenges and losses of all sorts not to mention the stress of trying to make up for that loss of time with friends, in-person instruction, routines and a variety of extracurricular experiences, not to mention loss of what we call normal everyday life,” Berea Superintendent Diane Hatchett said in a message to families.

“People are experiencing trauma, loss, and grief due to the pandemic. We can’t control the pandemic but we can control the use of a snow day. For once this year, let’s just relax and enjoy spending time doing the things that bring joy, like building a snowman. We will be back in session on Friday.”

Wolfe was among the Kentucky districts that once had up to 20 snow days each year before turning to the state’s non-traditional instruction program that lets kids learn from home.

The district did that before COVID-19 caused most Kentucky students to start learning from home in March 2020. Many districts are trying in-person returns this week.