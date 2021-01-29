Heads Up: A section of Man o’ War in Lexington will be closed starting midnight Friday

The construction of a new pedestrian bridge for the Brighton Rail Trail over Man O War Boulevard in the busy Hamburg area will result in lane closures starting Jan. 26, 2021, Lexington city officials said. Lexington Fayette Urban County Government

Mechanical problems with a crane used to set concrete beams for a new bridge has pushed closure of a section of Man o’ War Boulevard to Friday night.

The road will be closed from Pink Pigeon and Liberty and Todds Road starting at midnight on Friday. The section of road will not reopen until 9 a.m. Saturday, Lexington city officials said Friday.

Motorists on Man o’ War heading toward Interstate 75 can detour via Liberty Road to Star Shoot Parkway to Pink Pigeon. Local access to Helmsdale Place and the Brighton Place Shoppes will be available via the Liberty Road entrance.

The road closure was originally scheduled for Thursday night but was pushed back because of the issues with the crane. The crane will be used to position concrete beams for a section of the Brighton Rail Trail Bridge.

The construction of the $2.8 million 280-foot federally funded bridge has been more than a decade in the making. When completed, the bridge will connect key rail systems in the Liberty Park and Hamburg neighborhoods. Construction on the bridge started in September and is expected to be completed this summer.