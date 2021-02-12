Icy roads, power outages persist after winter storm in Central and Eastern Kentucky

The aftereffects of the winter storm Wednesday and Thursday continued Friday for some Kentucky residents.

Ice storm warnings were over, but parts of Eastern Kentucky remained under a winter weather advisory. Power outages were significantly affecting Eastern and parts of Central Kentucky Friday morning.

There were 40,465 reported power outages in Kentucky as of 6:30 a.m., the majority of which were in Bourbon, Clark, Madison, Nicholas, Montgomery, Powell, Menifee, Bath, Fleming, Rowan, Lewis, Carter, Elliott, Greenup, Boyd and Lawrence counties, according to PowerOutage.us.

Boyd County Emergency Services manager Tim England said Thursday that about 43 percent of the county was without power.

He anticipated power wouldn’t be restored until Saturday. As crews removed trees that fell on power lines, other limbs knocked down lines at times, England said. The county will use drones to find broken lines.

Lexington’s streets and roads crews worked overnight to treat roads, but officials warned drivers to be aware of icy spots Friday morning.

“Drivers should remember that bridges, ramps and parking lots can be slick when other areas are not,” said Amy Wallot, a spokesperson for the city. “Drivers are reminded to allow extra time for stopping and to keep a safe distance between other cars to avoid possible collisions.”

Traffic accidents were less frequent Thursday night into Friday morning. Lexington police responded to four non-injury collisions and nine traffic hazards, according to the city.

At least one fallen tree was reported Friday morning in Lexington on Old Richmond Road, leaving one lane temporarily blocked, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

City government offices were operating on a delay Friday, according to the mayor’s office. Any city office that wasn’t involved in weather-related work was scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Employees working from home were asked to start at their normal time.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department closed Friday due to weather. A health department vaccination clinic will occur as scheduled for those with appointments.

Kentucky was expected to get light freezing rain east of Interstate 65 Friday night into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow was expected to return to the state Monday.