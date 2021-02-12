Downtown Lexington neighborhood without power due to trees in power lines

Hundreds of Lexington Kentucky Utilities customers in the Kenwick and Fairway neighborhoods suddenly lost power late Friday morning — over a day after an ice storm left thousands across the state without electricity.

About 910 customers in the neighborhood just off Richmond Road were affected, KU’s outage map shows. Trees or limbs in power lines caused the outage around 11:35 a.m. The map estimates that service will be restored around 6 p.m. Across Fayette County, just over 1,000 people were without power by midday Friday.

Though icy precipitation ended Thursday morning, sub-freezing temperatures have left many trees weighed down by ice. More winter weather could also be on its way, WKYT-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey wrote on Friday. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain could begin to impact Central Kentucky as early as Sunday night, while Eastern Kentucky could face an ice storm.

“Let’s cut straight to the point here, with ice still on trees and power lines and some people likely to still be without electric, this has the potential to become a serious situation,” Bailey wrote. “Areas getting in on heavy freezing rain could have major issues with power outages.”

This story may be updated.