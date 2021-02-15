New ice warning issued for Lexington, more areas. Kentucky travel may be ‘impossible’

A snowplow clears snow from West Main Street in downtown Lexington, Ky., on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

More Central and Eastern Kentucky counties, including Fayette, face the threat of freezing rain as an ice warning zone was expanded while another winter storm moved through the state Monday.

The ice storm warning was scheduled to be in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday and also included portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service.

The expanded ice storm warning area “increases the potential for widespread power outages across areas of central and Eastern Kentucky. It’s a shutdown snowstorm for the rest of the state,” according to Chris Bailey, chief meteorologist for WKYT.

Over the next 24 hours or so, more snow and sleet were expected to accumulate in other parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service’s Monday forecast. Accumulations of up to 12 inches were expected in the western part of the state, including Mayfield, Madisonville and Paducah.

Lexington was expected to get 1 to 2 inches of additional snow. Eastern Kentucky was expected to get 1 to 2 inches or less, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow was the least of the concerns in Lexington and Eastern Kentucky. Lexington was in the ice storm zone, according to Bailey, indicating that the city could get between one-quarter and three-quarters of an inch of ice, with the possibility for 1 inch of sleet and some snow.

The National Weather Service projects that Lexington will get 2 to 3 inches of accumulation Monday into Tuesday morning. Map via the National Weather Service

The Kentucky National Guard will help respond to emergencies as waves of winter weather hit the state, causing dangerous roads and threatening power supplies, Gov. Andy Beshear and other state officials said Monday.

“Travel will become difficult to impossible by this afternoon and tonight,” state Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said during a press conference Monday morning.

The winter storm prompted Beshear, Gray and state Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett to urge residents to stay home if possible. The Presidents Day holiday closed some businesses and government offices, reducing traffic.

“We already have some accidents on our roadways,” Beshear said. “It is slick, and it is dangerous.” If fewer cars are on the road, salt trucks and other maintenance vehicles can help get the roads cleared more quickly, Beshear said.

A snowplow clears snow from West Main Street in downtown Lexington, Ky., on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Ryan C. Hermens

The National Guard was going door to door in some remote areas near Ashland to check on people who have lost power, Beshear said. National Guard members will provide transportation to heating centers if needed.

In addition, the National Guard can assist stranded motorists, clear roads and assist relief efforts, Dossett said.

Lexington declares snow emergency

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton declared a level one snow emergency Monday morning. By 6 p.m., vehicles parked on city snow routes must be moved or they can be towed.

“We need to be able to plow snow routes, and that requires that parked vehicles be moved,” Gorton said in a statement.

The affected roads are marked with “snow emergency route” street signs, according to the city. The snow emergency is in effect until Gorton lifts it, the city said.

Warming shelters opened at 9 a.m. Monday at the Dunbar Center and the Lexington Senior Center.

The city is expecting a lot of tree debris, according to a release. City crews will first clear streets, then sidewalks of limbs. Residents can stack debris from their yards between the sidewalk and the curb, but it will not be cleared immediately.

Third wave of winter weather expected in Kentucky

The latest round of snow and ice will be part of a second wave of winter weather to move through the state. Dossett described it as a “massive” and “very dangerous” storm system. The first wave hit late last week, knocking out power.

“What we’re facing is three winter storms in seven days,” Gray said.

The third storm is expected Wednesday into Thursday.