Winter weather cancels classes, including long-awaited in-person school, for Fayette County

Winter weather has led to the cancellation of in-person learning for kindergarten through second graders scheduled to begin Tuesday in Fayette County.

Students will also get a traditional snow day Tuesday so there will be no NTI: 2DL virtual classes for other students.

The missed day of instruction will be made up March 19.

Decisions for the rest of the week were up in the air as of 3 p.m. Monday.

“As you know, we are in the midst of a very active weather pattern that has already changed several times,” spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall told families in an email. “We are watching the weather closely, and will make decisions about the schedule for the rest of the week and communicate appropriately.”

Students have largely been learning from home since March 2020 and many families have been pushing for the return to in-person classes.

District officials have also said that in-person learning for K-2 will occur next week, beginning Feb. 22. A decision on whether in-person learning will occur the week of March 1 -- and for which students -- is expected to be announced Tuesday.

After K-2 students return, a phased in return of other grades are expected to begin under a plan released by Lexington’s public school district.

Grades 3 through 5, 6, 9 and 12 will be next, followed by grades 7, 8, 10 and 11, and finally preschool students.