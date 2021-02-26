Fayette County
Small fire leads to evacuation after Fayette Mall loses power
Fayette Mall was evacuated Friday after a power loss and small fire.
About 12 p.m., there was a report of a smoke smell in the mall on Nicholasville Road. A fire occurred in an electrical panel, according to officials.
The fire led to some loss of electricity and the mall was evacuated.
The mall remained closed while Kentucky Utilities and Columbia Gas evaluate the scene, according to the fire department.
The mall is normally open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to its website.
