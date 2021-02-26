Fayette Mall’s loss is The Summit’s gain: Popular tenant making a move.

Lexington’s Apple store at Fayette Mall has closed. The new store, shown here at The Summit Fritz Farm, will be opening March 1. bsimms@herald-leader.com

Fayette Mall has lost a tenant to The Summit at Fritz Farm, the dining and shopping development just down Nicholasville Road.

Apple has closed its Lexington store at Fayette Mall. The new location will be at 4078 Finn Way, Suite 120. Apple’s web site has not been updated but the new Apple store will open 11 a.m. March 1 according to a news release.

The location will introduce a new concept in this store but the release didn’t provide details. It will be open for walk-ins but will have capacity limits of up to 60 at a time.

Lexington’s only free-standing Apple store opened in July 2010 to huge crowds. But it has been appointment only during the coronavirus pandemic. In 2010, crowds camped out the night before to be first into the store, which had a line extending down the mall.

For years, customers would wait in line in the mall for new iPhone releases.

The first group of customers enter for the grand opening of the Apple Store in Fayette Mall in Lexington, Ky., Saturday morning, July 24, 2010. Photo by Matt Goins Lexington Herald-Leader

The Summit at Fritz Farm opened in 2017; the mixed-use development includes Whole Foods, Shake Shack, Pottery Barn, Arhaus, Lululemon, Honeywood by Ouita Michael, Morton James, Bonobos, Kendra Scott, J. Alexander’s, Warby Parker, CRU Food & Wine Bar and Origin boutique hotel.

Fayette Mall, like many shopping centers, has struggled during the pandemic. In November, mall owner CBL Properties filed for bankruptcy.

But The Summit also has been impacted by the pandemic. Last May The Summit closed most of The Barn food hall although Whiskey Bear, a craft bar, remains open.