‘Be prepared to evacuate.’ Heavy rain causes floods in Lexington along Kentucky River

Flooding along the Kentucky River caused some vehicles to be submerged in water on Lexington’s Beach Road on Monday, March 1, 2021.

The southern portion of Lexington was hit with flooding after the Kentucky River overflowed with heavy rain, causing home evacuations.

Several homes on Beach Road needed to be evacuated Monday morning, according to the Lexington Fire Department. There was 4 to 5 feet of water surrounding the homes, Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said. The road is right next to the Kentucky River. Two boats were dispatched to the rescue, Saas said.

The fire department responded earlier in the morning to a vehicle stuck in water in the Old Richmond Road area. The vehicle had been abandoned, Saas said. Witnesses told the fire department that the vehicle owner was at home, and no one was hurt, Saas said.

Lexington police closed the one-lane Old Clays Ferry Bridge, which is connected to Old Richmond Road and crosses the Kentucky River. State highway department crews brought barricades to block the road, police Lt. Ronald Keaton said.

Tates Creek Road was flooded between Spears Road and the Kentucky River, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. The road wasn’t closed, Keaton said, but drivers were asked to avoid the area. The Valley View Fairy was also closed due to high water conditions.

Ron Steve, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Louisville, said the weather service was “watching the Kentucky River for potential major flooding.”

“Basically, anywhere south of the Bluegrass Parkway there is widespread flooding,” Steve said. “The best thing I can tell people is be alert for road closures, don’t drive around the barricades, don’t drive into the water.”

The rain hit a large portion of Kentucky, with heavier precipitation in the southern regions of the state. Lexington had nearly 2.2 inches of rain reported at Blue Grass Airport, but a Mesonet site farther south in the city reported nearly 2.5 inches, according to Steve.

Things could get worse for residents near the river, according to the fire department. The water was expected to rise another 2 to 3 feet, and not crest until March 3 or 4.

“If you live in the river area, be prepared to evacuate, with your pets, as conditions worsen,” the fire department said in a tweet.

