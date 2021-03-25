FBI, ATF respond to incident at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital ER

The University of Kentucky sent out an alert Thursday encouraging people to avoid the area around the UK Chandler Hospital’s emergency department on South Limestone, and both the FBI and ATF reported they were responding to the scene.

The alert was sent out just before 11 a.m., and further information was not immediately released. A UK spokesman said further information would be released “as soon as possible.”

The FBI’s Louisville Office said on Twitter at about 11:20 a.m. that their Lexington Resident Agency was aware of the situation and responding to the hospital to assist UK Police. The ATF’s Louisville office also said on Twitter that they were responding.

UK and Lexington police were called to the hospital and the Lexington Fire Department was on scene to assist police.

Police had outbound South Limestone closed at Virginia Avenue, and inbound South Limestone shutdown at Cooper Drive as of about 11:30 a.m., according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

People in other areas of campus were told they could “resume all other activities,” in the alert.

UK Chandler Hospital is the only Level 1 trauma center serving Central and Eastern Kentucky, according to the university.

