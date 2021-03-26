Armed man arrested at University of Kentucky had 7 guns, 4 explosives, records say

The man arrested outside University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital Thursday had seven guns and four improvised explosive devices, according to new records obtained Friday morning.

Bryan Thomas Carroll, 44, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the emergency room parking lot outside UK Chandler Hospital after police were notified of his presence at the hospital and told he may be “armed and dangerous,” according to court records and police comments.

Carroll’s movements inside the hospital were tracked by UK police using surveillance cameras, according to an arrest citation released Friday morning. Officers tried to arrest Carroll as soon as he walked out of the emergency room door, but he tried to run to the driver’s side door of his vehicle in the parking lot.

One officer was able to grab him and another officer assisted in taking him to the ground, according to the arrest citation. Carroll continued to resist arrest but was eventually handcuffed.

A detective found two handguns concealed on Carroll when he searched him, according to the citation.

Meanwhile, Carroll’s father was sitting in the suspect’s Honda CR-V, according to the arrest citation. His father was asked by police to step out of the vehicle and police began to search the vehicle.

Officers found two “long guns in the rear seat with a large amount of ammunition,” according to the arrest citation.

But the bigger issue was what they found when they tried to remove the guns from the car, as a detective “noted a suspicious looking item made of paper and tape which resembled an improvised explosive device,” according to the arrest citation.

Officers immediately stopped what they were doing, according to the arrest citation They contacted the Lexington Police Department’s Bomb Detection Unit, which searched the car and discovered four improvised explosive devices plus three additional handguns.

Carroll was at the hospital to visit a family member, UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said Thursday afternoon. Monroe said that police were notified of Carroll’s presence in the area by Versailles police.

Carroll had warrants out for his arrest, according to an arrest citation, and Versailles police told UK police that he was possibly armed and dangerous, according to Monroe.