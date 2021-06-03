Parking garage that partially collapsed in Lexington will be demolished, replaced

A downtown Lexington parking garage that partially collapsed during a winter storm earlier this year will be demolished, owners of the building announced Thursday.

The Lexington Opportunity Fund LLC, the owners of the BB &T Bank building and garage, said in a written release that it plans to “immediately demolish” the parking garage and replace it with a new structure.

The top level of the parking garage on the corner of West High and South Mill streets collapsed in February, sending the top deck of the garage into the lower floors of the structure. No one was injured and that section of the garage was not in use at the time of the collapse.

A structural beam under the top parking deck had failed,the building’s owners said at the time.

Some work at the site occurred immediately after the collapse.

A new $8 million parking deck will be built to replace the aging garage complex. The new parking garage will be completed in the summer of 2022, according to the release.

Lexington Opportunity Fund LLC is a joint venture between the Webb and Greer companies. The Webb and Greers have also developed the nearby City Center and other properties.