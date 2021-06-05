Fatal crash shuts down I-75, affecting traffic in Fayette and Madison counties

Lexington Police Department police car. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Northbound Interstate 75 was shut down near the Clays Ferry Bridge after a fatal crash Saturday afternoon.

The collision was reported at mile marker 102.6 at 12:23 p.m.

Lexington police Lt. Chris Cooper said two vehicles were involved in the crash. He asked motorists to avoid the area and said the interstate would remain closed for several hours.

Lexwrecks, the Twitter account of Lexington’s Traffic Management Center, reported as of about 3 p.m. that police had shut down northbound I-75 at Exit 97, just before the Clays Ferry Bridge.

Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles back toward Richmond.

Lexington Emergency Management said motorists should “expect significant delays” on I-75 in Madison County and on US-25 North/Old Richmond Road.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after the wreck.