‘Heavy on my heart.’ Lexington priest pays funeral costs for 5 killed in I-75 crash

Five members of an Owenton, Ky., family were killed in a head-on collision on Saturday, June 5, 2021. The crash involved four children who died, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office. GoFundMe

A Lexington priest has volunteered to pay funeral expenses after six people died in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-75.

Father Jim Sichko, a priest in the Diocese of Lexington and a “Papal Missionary of Mercy” commissioned by Pope Francis, paid for the funeral expenses of four children and a woman killed in Saturday’s crash after he drove past the wreckage on northbound I-75 while he was going southbound. First responders were still on scene when he drove by, he told the Herald-Leader Monday.

“I happened to be traveling along that road that day,” he said. “I happened to be on the interstate, and I came across this accident as they were literally ... pulling a body out of the vehicle. I stopped, I pulled over and I just started praying.”

The crash ultimately killed all six people involved: 2-year-old Jack Greene, 5-year-old Brayden Boxwell, 9-year-old Karmen Greene, 11-year-old Santanna Greene, 30-year-old Catherine Greene and 38-year-old Jamaica Caudill. Caudill was southbound on I-75 north when she crashed into Greene’s vehicle, according to videos and police.

Jack, Brayden, Karmen, Santanna and Catherine were all from Owenton, according to their obituary. Karmen died at the scene of the crash, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office. The others were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where they later died.

When asked Monday about the destinations of the involved drivers or what may have led to Caudill driving on the wrong side of the interstate, Sgt. Donnell Gordon said police wouldn’t comment because there was still an ongoing investigation.

Video taken by a driver on southbound I-75 and shared to Facebook showed a vehicle driving a significant distance in the wrong direction. The driver is not going slowly and appears at times to be on the shoulder or the innermost lane of traffic before colliding with another car. The video shows the initial moment of impact between the cars.

Sichko said he immediately felt the need to help and he called the funeral director. Sichko said he also wanted to help Caudill’s family but hadn’t heard back from anyone yet.

“It has weighed very heavy on my heart,” Sichko said. “I’ve found myself being depressed the last couple days. I’ve found myself questioning — I’ve found myself reliving the images. In my mind I can see the firefighter taking the body out of the vehicle and just shaking his head no.”

Sichko said he hadn’t talked to anyone in the Greene family as of Monday morning. He instead handled expenses directly with the funeral home to make things easier for the family. He said he would meet surviving family members or attend the funeral only if they wanted him there.

“This is a very private time for that family,” he said. Sichko has volunteered to pay for funerals in Central Kentucky and elsewhere.

Family members have shared a GoFundMe page for the Greene family on social media that acknowledged that the funeral expenses have been paid. But the family didn’t have life insurance, according to the GoFundMe page, and money raised would help with everyday expenses until family members go back to work.

“This is going to be the hardest time they will have ever have to face in their lives,” page organizers Elizabeth and Shantella Diane wrote in the GoFundMe post.

The page had raised over $12,000 by 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Funeral arrangements for the family hadn’t been finalized as of Monday, according to McDonald and New Funeral Home. More information was expected to be available Monday afternoon. Donations and flower arrangements could be sent through the funeral home.