Victims of fatal moped, wrong-way New Circle crashes in Lexington identified

Fayette County Coroner.

Lexington police were investigating Sunday after two fatal overnight crashes.

The first crash was reported at about 1:25 a.m. Sunday on West Loudon Avenue near North Broadway, Lexington police Sgt. Wayne Terry said.

Maurice Corneil Williams, 53, was riding a moped when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Williams was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The second crash was reported at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday on New Circle Road near Harrodsburg Road, Terry said.

A vehicle driven by Robin M. Gadd, 54, of Madison County was going in the wrong direction on New Circle Road when it struck another vehicle head-on, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Gadd died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle in the New Circle Road crash was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Terry said.

The overnight crashes happened less than 24 hours after a head-on crash Saturday involving a driver going the wrong way on I-75 in Fayette County killed two adults and four children.

Anyone with information related to the crashes can call police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or through the P3 tips app available at P3tips.com.