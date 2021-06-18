Heads up: Popular connector road to Lexington Distillery District closing for 3 weeks

LFUCG

A portion of South Forbes Road, a popular route to Lexington’s booming Distillery District, will be closed starting Monday, Lexington city officials said.

South Forbes Road will be closed between Manchester Street and the railroad tracks for nearly three weeks.

The Manchester Street, South Forbes Road, Old Frankfort Pike intersection is being rebuilt to allow the Town Branch Trail to go through that area. The trail starts in Masterson Station and will eventually go through downtown and connect with the Legacy Trail at Midland Avenue and Third Street. The downtown portion is also currently under construction. The full Town Branch Trail is expected to be completed in 2022.

Businesses in that area will remain accessible.

Traffic headed north on Forbes Road will be detoured to either New Circle Road via Old Frankfort Pike or Oliver Lewis Way via Manchester Street.

Traffic headed south on Forbes Road will be detoured to either New Circle Road via Leestown Road or Oliver Lewis Way via West Main Street.