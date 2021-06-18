A big splash: Lexington pools expanding hours; one pool temporarily closed due to leak

Andrew Smith, 17 got some air on the boards as kids flocked to Woodland Park swimming pool as temperatures hit 100+ degrees on Thursday June 28, 2012 in Lexington, Ky. Photo by Mark Cornelison | Staff Herald-Leader

Lexington is finally able to expand hours at the city’s five pools after finding and training additional lifeguards.

The city had to curtail hours at the pools this summer due to a lifeguard shortage.

The new pool hours start Monday:

Monday through Saturday:

Castlewood: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Douglass: 12 p.m to 6 p.m.

Shillito: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Southland: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tates Creek: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Woodland: 12 pm. to 8 p.m.

Sunday:

All pools: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. except Douglass: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southland Pool was temporarily closed Friday to fix a leak. It’s not known when it will reopen.

Tates Creek Pool, which has been closed since May 30 to fix a leak, will reopen Saturday.