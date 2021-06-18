Fayette County
A big splash: Lexington pools expanding hours; one pool temporarily closed due to leak
Lexington is finally able to expand hours at the city’s five pools after finding and training additional lifeguards.
The city had to curtail hours at the pools this summer due to a lifeguard shortage.
The new pool hours start Monday:
Monday through Saturday:
Castlewood: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Douglass: 12 p.m to 6 p.m.
Shillito: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Southland: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tates Creek: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Woodland: 12 pm. to 8 p.m.
Sunday:
All pools: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. except Douglass: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Southland Pool was temporarily closed Friday to fix a leak. It’s not known when it will reopen.
Tates Creek Pool, which has been closed since May 30 to fix a leak, will reopen Saturday.
