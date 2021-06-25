No-knock warrants officially banned in Lexington: Mayor signs new ordinance into law

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has signed into law an ordinance which bans no-knock warrants in Fayette County, she told the Herald-Leader Friday morning.

The Lexington council approved the ordinance Thursday night in a 10-5 vote, but Gorton had the option to sign it or veto it. The council would’ve needed at least nine votes in favor of the ordinance to override the veto. But Gorton signing the document made it law, effective immediately.

Gorton previously voiced opposition to totally banning no-knock warrants in Lexington. But she signed the ordinance into law after hearing from local residents who wanted to ban no-knock warrants during the council’s public comment section Thursday.

“It was democracy in action, and sometimes it’s messy,” she said. “That’s just how it goes ... Sometimes it got divisive. And it’s OK for people to disagree, but then we need to move on.”

She also took into account comments from Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, who told the council Thursday night that if the community and the council voted to ban no-knock warrants, he would follow their wishes. “If banning no-knocks is what you want, I will do it,” Weathers said.

Gorton enacted a moratorium on no-knock warrants after Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville police officers who were serving a warrant at her apartment last year. The moratorium put stricter rules on the process to get approval for a no-knock warrant, which included a requirement to get Gorton’s approval.

Gorton previously said she would like to keep the rules of the moratorium in place, allowing for no-knock warrants to be accessed only in life-or-death circumstances. She said Friday that there hadn’t been any requests from the police department to get a no-knock warrant after she enacted the moratorium.

Lexington police must now knock and announce themselves before entering a premises to execute a search warrant, according to the ordinance.

Police union: Banning no-knocks is ‘against the safety of our officers’

The Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Lodge No. 4 on Thursday resumed its social media attacks on the council members who voted to ban the no-knock warrants.

“These council members voted against the safety of our officers and the community tonight,” the Fraternal Order of Police said in a Facebook post.

The local police union’s attacks on council members it views as nonsupportive have been persistent. The union previously pressured the council to knock down the ordinance by getting the Fayette County Republican Party to oppose the ban.

The Fraternal Order of Police also previously blasted the nine council members who voted in favor of the ordinance earlier in the process, saying, “city leaders are less concerned with your safety than they are with pandering to a small group of radically anti-police protestors.”