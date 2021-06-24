‘We have a lot more work to do.’ Lexington council votes 10-5 to ban no-knock warrants

A large crowd of protesters walked down East Vine Street in downtown Lexington on Sunday during a rally against police violence following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville. It was the third straight night of protests downtown. rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Lexington council voted 10 to 5 Thursday night to ban no-knock warrants after more than three hours of debate.

Lexington is now the second city in Kentucky to ban no-knock warrants, which permit officers to enter a home or residence without knocking. Louisville passed a ban in 2020.

The ordinance also sets out requirements for how knock-and-announce warrants are executed.

Rev. Clark Williams, one of several Black faith leaders who have pushed for more than a year for a ban on no-knock warrants, said after the vote: “I’m relieved that first of all, we got to vote on what we’ve been talking about all year. It’s very sobering it was this hard to get a vote. We’re happy with the outcomes, but it shows us we have a lot more work to do.”

The final vote on the ban came after a substitute amendment — that would have added more restrictions on how no-knock warrants can be used — was defeated by an 8 to 7 vote.

That substitute would have allowed no-knock warrants but would have required additional sign-offs from the mayor, commissioner of public safety, a commonwealth attorney or county attorney. A no-knock warrant could not be used solely to preserve and secure evidence.

Councilman Preston Worley made the motion for the substitute ordinance after Councilman James Brown asked that the substitute ordinance be brought forward prior to the public comment period, so those speaking could address it.

The substitution also mirrored a newly-passed state law restricting the hours a warrant can be served from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Before the council’s vote Thursday, more than 30 people spoke in favor of the total ban. Several said they were angry that the council had proposed a last-minute substitute.

“This is an 11th-hour bait and switch,” said Reva English Brown.

Emma Anderson agreed.

“I can’t even articulate how upset I am that you brought this forward,” she said.

DeBraun Thomas, the co-founder of Take Back Cheapside, who successfully fought to have two Confederate statues removed from the former Fayette County courthouse in 2017, said he now suffers from mental health issues from that effort. “You haven’t seen me because it’s been very difficult,” Thomas said.

But Thomas said he supports the original ban.

“We must pass this ordinance without amendments,” Thomas said. “No one should have to die for us to have this same conversation over and over again.”

Rev. Joseph Owens of Shiloh Baptist Church said he was disappointed in the last-minute change. Owens is a member of a group of Black ministers. That group has asked the city for more than a year to ban no-knock warrants.

“I’m disturbed by these shenanigans,” Owens said. “We are waiting. We are watching ... how you respond.”

Roberta Burns said the council should ban no-knock warrants because they conflict with the state castle doctrine, which allows a homeowner to shoot someone if they are breaking into the home.

“Please, pass a complete ban,” Burns said.

Mark Swanson, a former council member, said there is a cost for the continued use of no-knock warrants: “The trust of the Black community.” At the same time, the Lexington Police Department has also said it cannot solve skyrocketing shootings and murders because people will not come forward, he said.

Watering down the no-knock warrant ban would further erode trust between police and the community, Swanson said.

Russell Allen, co-founder of Take Back Cheapside, said the removal of those Confederate statues felt good at the time but now it feels like a “hollow moment.”

“This city would be lying to itself that it’s a good city if it can’t do this simple thing,” Allen said. “It’s like a spit in the face.”

Williams said the amendment was so watered down it did very little.

“You are working too hard to do nothing,” he said.

“This is nothing, and we are not fooled,” Williams said. “Don’t vote for this nothing amendment.”

Williams also said he had been told people support no-knock warrants.

“Where are they?” Williams said.

No one from the public spoke Tuesday in favor of the substitute amendment

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers had urged the council not to enact the no-knock ban. Lexington police are highly trained, rarely use no-knock warrants and need access to no-knock warrants in limited circumstances, he has maintained. The current process has several checks and balances and multiple layers of sign-offs before the warrants get to a judge.

It’s not fair to say that because police serving no-knock warrants have killed people in other cities, such as in Louisville, the same will happen in Lexington, Weathers has said previously.

Mayor Linda Gorton put a moratorium on no-knock warrants in June 2020 after Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville police during the execution of a no-knock warrant at her home in March 2020. Gorton’s moratorium allowed for no-knock warrants in life-or-death circumstances if she signed off on it.