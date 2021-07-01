Lexington citizens should have input on policing, Black leaders say after FOP lawsuit

A police union’s moves in court to block Lexington’s no-knock warrant ban undermines citizens’ input on how they want to be policed, according to a group of Black faith leaders who pushed for the prohibition for more than a year.

The Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Lodge 4 filed the lawsuit this week in Fayette Circuit Court to challenge the ban and its immediate implementation.

“The ability of Lexingtonians to influence how we are policed is fundamental to the kind of community policing that will be necessary to curb criminal activity in our city,” said Rev. Clark Williams, one of the Black faith leaders who pushed the city to ban no-knock warrants for more than a year. “Unfortunately, the FOP does not seem to appreciate that reality. Hopefully, the courts will agree that the city cannot collectively bargain that ability away. It’s time to move on to the next steps in achieving racial justice and equity for our comment.

The FOP filed the lawsuit this week in Fayette Circuit Court. The FOP says the ban on no-knock warrants should have been negotiated with the police union. The union also alleged banning the warrants — that allow officers to enter a location without knocking — is unsafe.

The FOP contract between police officers and sergeants is currently being negotiated.

Union President Jeremy Russell allegedly emailed Mayor Linda Gorton and council members twice and “demanded” that the issue be collectively bargained between the union and the local government, according to the lawsuit. The union said in its lawsuit that Russell didn’t receive any response after the first email.

Russell received a response to his second email, which said: “LFUCG is not required to bargain the ordinance banning no-knock warrants,” according to the lawsuit.

The city doesn’t comment publicly on lawsuits.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted 10 to 5 on June 24 to ban no-knock warrants. The ordinance also requires officers serving knock-and-announce warrants to wear body cameras. Mayor Linda Gorton signed the ordinance into law on June 25.

The lawsuit also asks for an immediate injunction, blocking the ordinance from taking effect. A court date has not yet been set.