Most of Lexington’s minority contracts go to white people. Weigh in on how to change that

The public will have the opportunity to weigh in on how to improve Lexington’s minority contracting at two upcoming public meetings.

The $500,000 study is assessing and identifying disparities that may affect businesses and businesses owned by minorities and or women when doing business with city hall.

Lexington currently has a goal of spending 10 percent of its total contracting dollars on minority contracts. It recently spent 20 percent with minority contractors. But the vast majority of that money went to white-owned businesses — women or veterans, numbers provided by the city show. Less than 1 percent of those contracts went to Black-owned businesses. There are no penalties if the city doesn’t reach its minority contracting goal.

The city agreed to do a disparity study to determine barriers keeping racial minorities from getting city contracts. It was a suggestion of the Commission on Racial Justice and Equality, which released more than 54 recommendations to address racial inequalities in government, law enforcement, education and economic attainment. Black faith leaders in Lexington have also pushed the city to do more to increase economic opportunity for Black-owned businesses.

“We want to ensure that our purchasing process is fair, and that we do whatever we can to encourage these businesses to participate in city business,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

As part of the study, two public meetings have been set to gather input. Both will be conducted via Zoom.

Wednesday, Aug. 25 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

https://zoom.us/j/96237285758?pwd=UElXaEJlL0J4WHR5RWFKSTN2THFmdz09

Meeting ID: 962 3728 5758

Friday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

https://zoom.us/j/98349771764?pwd=TGlXb2hZU1pKV05UUDdPYzZjRHBqdz09

Meeting ID: 983 4977 1764

The study is analyzing city expenditures from July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2020, to determine the percentage of dollars the city spent with disadvantaged businesses and businesses owned by minorities and or women.

BBC Research & Consulting, the study’s consultants, will review marketplace conditions to determine whether there are barriers that make it difficult for disadvantaged businesses or businesses owned by women and/or minorities to compete for city business.

The final report is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.