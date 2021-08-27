Heads Up: This road into Lexington’s Distillery District will be partially closed Monday

LFUCG

A section of South Forbes Road between the intersection of Old Frankfort Pike to the ATS Asphalt Plant will be closed starting Monday.

The closure is expected to last three weeks.

The intersection will remain open and all businesses will still be accessible, Lexington city officials said.

Crews have been working to realign the Manchester, South Forbes and Old Frankfort Pike intersection to accommodate a new section of the Town Branch Trail. Another section of South Forbes Road was closed earlier this summer due to construction. South Forbes Road is one way into the popular Distillery District on Manchester Street.

Traffic headed south on Forbes Road will be detoured to either New Circle Road via Old Frankfort Pike or Oliver Lewis Way via Manchester Street. Traffic on Versailles Road wishing to head north should use New Circle Road or Oliver Lewis Way.