‘No choice but to cancel.’ Lexington Pride Festival has been postponed again.

Tyler Stacy, of London, wears a rainbow bowtie during the 2019 Lexington Pride Festival at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Lexington, Saturday, June 29, 2019. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The Lexington Pride Festival has been canceled for 2021.

“We know how many folks were looking forward to the festival this fall,” organizers said in a Facebook post Friday. “After more than a year of isolation, loneliness, and anxiety we had very much wanted to have the celebration of Lexington Pride sooner rather than later.”

The festival had announced Monday that it planned to require everyone in attendance to show proof of full vaccination against coronavirus or to have had a negative COVID-19 test within three days of the event. Specific entry points were to have been set up to ensure that entrants met the requirements.

“In moving forward with logistics to implement those protocols, we found they would not be possible in our usual location in the Courthouse Plaza,” organizers said in the Facebook post Friday night. “We have considered moving to a different location, but have been unable to find an appropriate space that is available so close to the event.

“With the rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases & the inability to guarantee a safe environment for all festival attendees, we felt there was no other choice than to cancel.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The festival had been scheduled for Sept. 25. It will now be rescheduled for late June.

“While we are disappointed about this delay, we are still looking forward to the time when it’s safe enough for the community to celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride together in Lexington. We hope to see you all in June for the long overdue Lexington Pride Festival celebration,” the post stated.