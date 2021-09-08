Lexington Fire: Suspect arrested in Pinebrook apartment fire that injured three

Lexington firefighters battle a fire at Pinebrook Apartments off of Tates Creek Road on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. Residents in four apartments were displaced, according to a fire department spokesman. aslitz@herald-leader.com

A fire in a Lexington apartment complex that injured three, including a firefighter, was intentionally set, Lexington fire officials said Wednesday.

A suspect, who has not been identified, has been arrested in connection with the Sept. 3 fire at the Pinebrook apartments on Tates Creek Road.

The charges were also not immediately available.

Fire crews were called to the apartment complex near Armstrong Mill Road shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 3. and found a large amount of fire coming from four apartments. The fire forced several people to jump from second-floor balconies. One resident had “potentially life-threatening injuries,” fire officials said at the time. Another suffered less severe injuries.

In addition, a firefighter was also treated for non life-threatening burns.

