Fayette County
Lexington Fire: Suspect arrested in Pinebrook apartment fire that injured three
A fire in a Lexington apartment complex that injured three, including a firefighter, was intentionally set, Lexington fire officials said Wednesday.
A suspect, who has not been identified, has been arrested in connection with the Sept. 3 fire at the Pinebrook apartments on Tates Creek Road.
The charges were also not immediately available.
Fire crews were called to the apartment complex near Armstrong Mill Road shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 3. and found a large amount of fire coming from four apartments. The fire forced several people to jump from second-floor balconies. One resident had “potentially life-threatening injuries,” fire officials said at the time. Another suffered less severe injuries.
In addition, a firefighter was also treated for non life-threatening burns.
