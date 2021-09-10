Paving will impact traffic on a major artery into Lexington starting Sunday night

Signs for repaving work on Versailles Road between Oxford Circle to Angliana Avenue in Lexington, Ky., Monday, July 19, 2021. swalker@herald-leader.com

Part of Versailles Road will be repaved over the coming week, beginning Sunday night.

The city of Lexington said Versailles Road between Parkers Mill Road and Oxford Circle will be milled and paved during the overnight hours beginning Sept. 12. The project is expected to take six nights to complete.

Work will be done between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., and one lane of traffic will be open in each direction throughout the project.

“Outbound lane milling will begin the first night, and will take one or two nights to complete,” the city said in a news release. “Following completion, the outbound lanes will be paved. Once the paving begins, inbound lane milling will begin.”

The repaving is part of the Versailles Road Corridor Improvement Project, which is intended to make Versailles Road safer for pedestrians.

“Improvements include new curbs, wider sidewalks that are away from the edge of the road, retaining walls and a grass median between Village Drive and Mason Headley Road,” the city said.

Preliminary work began June 30, and repaving of the stretch of Versailles Road between Oxford Circle and Angliana Avenue began after that.