Major repaving project on Versailles Road in Lexington will close lanes at night

Signs for repaving work on Versailles Road between Oxford Circle to Angliana Avenue in Lexington, Ky., Monday, July 19, 2021. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet work will start in the evenings at seven and stop at seven in the morning. The anticipated completion date for the project is Monday, November 15.

A major resurfacing project on Versailles Road will result in intermittent lane closures starting at 7 p.m. this week.

Kentucky State Transportation crews will be milling and paving a section of Versailles Road between Oxford Circle and Angliana Avenue starting this week.

One lane of traffic will remain open during the repaving, state transportation officials said.

Crews began Sunday night. Crews will work six nights a week from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning — with no work from 6 a.m. Saturday until Sunday night — over the next several months.

The project started June 30 with the repair of several base failures in that area and testing of traffic loops that send signals to traffic lights when cars approach. The project has now moved to milling and paving.

The repaving of that section of Versailles Road or U.S. 60, a state road, is scheduled to be completed in November, transportation officials said.