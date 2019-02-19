Berea woman, Indiana man die in Interstate 64 crash in Franklin County

Franklin County

By Mike Stunson

February 19, 2019 10:11 AM

McClatchy file photo
A Berea woman and Indiana man were the victims in a fatal crash on Interstate 64 in Frankfort Monday, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. Monday on westbound I-64 at the 51 mile marker, between the U.S. 460 and U.S. 127 exits. According to WKYT, it involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck and a car. A truck was stopped on a bridge for unknown reasons and the car stopped beside it.

The tractor-trailer driver was unable to stop, crashing into both the truck and car. Drivers of both passenger vehicles died, according to WKYT.

Allen Robey, 64, of Bedford, Ind., was pronounced dead at 10:10 a.m, Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod said.

The second victim, Wilma Chambers, 53, of Berea, was pronounced dead at Frankfort Regional Medical Center at 11:26 a.m. Both victims died from crash injuries, the coroner said.

Autopsies will be performed Tuesday morning on both victims, according to Harrod.

