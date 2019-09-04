Man shot, killed in downtown Frankfort parking garage two nights after park shooting

Kentucky lawmaker: ‘We can do more’ to stop gun violence State Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, called for the Kentucky legislature to allow local jurisdictions to decide their own gun control laws, saying the legislature is teaching children how to react to an active shooter, but doing little to preven Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, called for the Kentucky legislature to allow local jurisdictions to decide their own gun control laws, saying the legislature is teaching children how to react to an active shooter, but doing little to preven

A man died after being found shot early Wednesday in a downtown Frankfort parking, continuing a recent wave of gun violence in the state’s capital.

About 12:30 a.m., Frankfort officers were dispatched to the St. Clair Street parking garage after reports of shots fired, Capt. Dustin Bowman said. Police found a victim on the second floor of the garage with gunshot wounds, Bowman said.

CPR was used, and the victim was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, Bowman said. A person of interest was detained for questioning, the police captain said. No charges have been filed.

Witnesses at the Brick Alley nightclub across the street from the garage were interviewed, according to the State-Journal.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed. The downtown parking garage, which is near the Franklin County court buildings, was back open Wednesday morning.

Bowman said that Wednesday’s shooting is not related to a shooting at East Frankfort Park on Labor Day that killed Antonio Hendrix Jr. Two others were also injured in the shooting Monday.

“These two events are simply tragic,” Bowman said. “We have no reason to believe there is any kind of connection. We don’t feel these isolated events take away from the safety of people in this town. Some type of disagreement took place in both events that escalated.”

Bowman said police have “some developments” in their East Frankfort Park investigation and are hoping to “tie up some loose ends” Wednesday.