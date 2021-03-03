Kentucky flooding causes loose marina to float toward state capital. Bridges closed.

Historic flooding in Kentucky has caused a marina to break loose and float downstream on the Kentucky River where it could cause damage, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A few bridges temporarily have been closed as the marina floats toward Frankfort. The Capital Avenue Bridge and two bridges on U.S. 127 (West Clinton Street and Mero Street) have been closed, according to the state transportation cabinet. Transportation cabinet crews were on standby to monitor the situation.

“It’s moving slowly, but our bridges are not constructed to consistently take something like that being hit against them,” said Stephanie Caros, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The marina likely came from Herrington Lake, according to the Transportation Cabinet. The marina was passing through Woodford County just before 1 p.m., according to Woodford County Judge-Executive James Kay.

As the 200-foot marina approached Franklin County, emergency management officials prepared to monitor it, but not much else can be done.

“You can’t stop it in the water,” said Ray Kinney, deputy director at the Frankfort emergency management office. “The water’s going too high.”

Kinney said the best-case scenario would be that the marina lodges against something that’s tied off and gets stuck. Otherwise, officials hope it will pass through without hitting anything.

“That’s all we can do,” he said.

State bridge officials and representatives of RJ Corman Railroad Group have been advised of the problem, Kinney said, as were officials from other agencies.

Flooding has significantly damaged Kentucky communities this week, causing home evacuations, washed-out roads, water system problems and damages to buildings of all kinds. New forecasts showed more sunshine coming across the state for the rest of the week.