Kentucky deputy suspended over controversial ‘gay Crocs’ TikTok video is out

The Jessamine County sheriff’s deputy who was suspended earlier this week over an inappropriate TikTok video has left the department.

A statement from the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Joshua Fite tendered his resignation on Wednesday afternoon.

“The resignation was immediately accepted by Sheriff (Kevin) Corman,” according to the statement.

Fite was suspended on Wednesday after the department began an internal investigation into an offensive online video in which Fite appeared, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fite was in uniform in the video, which was ordered taken down on Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the office “is committed to treating everyone with respect and dignity regardless of their race, gender, sexuality or social class.” Corman did not name the deputy or describe the video.

In the video, the deputy offers another man “magic Crocs,” saying, “if you put them on, you’ll turn gay.” The other man is subsequently shown in various clothing combinations.

According to the statement released Friday: “The resignation of Mr. Fite is the result of his actions in a social media video that he took part in and shared. The actions portrayed in the video do not reflect the values nor the code of ethics that deputies of this agency are required to uphold.”