Missing 3-year-old Berea girl found alive, taken to Lexington hospital.

A girl who went missing in Madison County Sunday afternoon was found safe Monday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.
Eden Hines, 3, is being taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital to be checked out, state police Trooper Robert Purdy said on social media.
Eden walked away from her Mallory Springs Road home just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Purdy said.
A large group of volunteers gathered at Red Lick Baptist Church around 5:30 p.m. and assisted the Lexington Police Department, Madison County first responders and state police in the search.
Volunteers widened the search Sunday night for Hines.
The Red Lick Volunteer Fire Department found her Monday morning around 4:30 a.m., it posted on Facebook. Its chief, Wayne Adams, found Eden’s trail and her missing boot.
“Oh we’re going to celebrate, we celebrate every time because it makes me emotional, yes it does that we got this little girl,” Fire Department member Keith Everitt told WKYT. “We thought... it was terrible going through that house with her mother trying to find that child. Seeing that anxiety knowing that we’re helpless unless we work as a team.”
It was not disclosed where Eden was found.
“Thank you to the volunteers that came to the scene, for the food & water that was supplied by the community, and for the public’s support & prayers,” Purdy said.
