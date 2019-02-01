Body found in Madison County identified as 26-year-old Amanda Bailey.

The body found in a Madison County farm Thursday was identified Friday as 26-year-old Amanda Bailey, according to the Madison County coroner.
Bailey went missing Monday and the search for her was called off Thursday, when a body believed to be hers was found near Lake Reba in Madison County, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. She was found around two miles from where crews were searching for her, according to WKYT.
Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison identified the body to be Bailey’s through fingerprints, he said.
The cause for Bailey’s death has not been determined. Cornelison said Bailey was out in the cold for a long time, he added.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Cornelison hopes for the autopsy to be completed by Saturday.
Comments