Possible victim of foul play found near Kentucky River was a Lexington woman

A body found near the side of a road by the Kentucky River last weekend was identified as a Lexington woman, according to Kentucky State Police.

April D. Arnett, 39, was found dead Saturday night, state police Trooper Robert Purdy said Tuesday. Autopsy results were pending and a cause of death had not been determined, Purdy added.

Foul play is suspected, Purdy said. It’s not clear how long Arnett was dead or how long she had been near the side of the road before she was discovered.

The body was found near the Old Clays Ferry Bridge and the Fayette and Madison county line, WKYT reported.

Arnett’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for identification and an autopsy.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Kentucky State Police Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.