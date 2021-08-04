Deaths of well-known couple killed in Richmond shooting stun community

Many remembered Richmond couple Christopher Hager, 54, and Gracie Hager, 52, who were killed Tuesday in Richmond.

“I loved you both. I struggle to know why.” People who knew a slain Richmond couple expressed disbelief while they posted tributes to the couple.

Christopher Hager, 54, and Gracie Hager, 52, were shot multiple times Tuesday about 2:20 p.m. at the duplex Christopher Hager owned on Keystone Drive. Thomas Birl, 51, of Cadiz, is accused in the shooting. Police Chief Rodney Richardson said Birl set fire to the duplex after a standoff with police.

“Our hearts are heavy ... over the tragic loss of Chris and Gracie Hager, dear friends of so many,” Eastside Community Church posted on Facebook.

“Christopher Hager and Gracie Hager were loved by so many,” said Kirkland Humphrey. “I’ll always remember from my childhood going to their pool & the many nights I stayed at their house. They were awesome neighbors.”

“We have lost two Godly people that were greatly loved and respected. So tragic, so senseless, so heartbreaking,” Ginnie Stephens said on social media.

Richardson said the community was “saddened” because the Hagers were “pillars of our community.”

“A lot of people knew them,” he said. “A lot of people had contact with them.”

Christopher Hager’s Facebook page indicates that he was active in the real estate business.