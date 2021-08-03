Man fatally shot a Richmond couple and set building afire during standoff, police say

Two people died after being shot on Keystone Drive in Richmond Tuesday afternoon. kward1@herald-leader.com

A man shot and killed a Madison County couple outside a duplex they owned, then barricaded himself inside and set the building on fire Tuesday afternoon, Richmond police said.

The couple who died in the shooting near Keeneland Drive were Christopher Hager, 54, and Gracie Hager, 52., said Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison.

Richmond police Chief Rodney Richardson said at a news conference Tuesday night that police were called to Keystone Drive at about 2:25 p.m., after a witness reported that a man, later identified as Thomas Birl, 51, had shot another man.

He said the Hagers were found “shot multiple times.” They were pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, Richardson said Birl, of Cadiz, ran back inside the apartment.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Over the next several hours, he said officers tried to get Birl to come out.

He said officers eventually “executed a warrant” at the residence. He said they put “rounds of powdered gas” inside, which prompted Birl to come out of his own accord at about 6:30 p.m.

But before coming out, Richardson said Birl ignited fire that caused “a large structure fire” inside. He said the building had “severe damage.”

Richardson said Birl was arrested and taken to a hospital “as a precautionary measure,” but he was not thought to have been injured.

Richardson said he did not have information about a possible motive or connection between Birl and the Hagers, other than that Christopher Hager owned the duplex.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

He did not say what charges Birl would face. Richmond police were continuing to investigate Tuesday night.

Richardson said the community was “saddened” because the Hagers were “pillars of our community.”

“A lot of people knew them,” he said. “A lot of people had contact with them.”