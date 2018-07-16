Nine-year-old amputee overcomes obstacles, shares story at Toyota

Nine-year-old Katie Eddington, Georgetown has not allowed a lawn mower accident that led to her right leg being amputated to prevent her from competing as a para athlete.
She shared her story with Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky employees at the plant Thursday. She met Team Toyota and U.S. Paralympian Oksana Masters who also shared her journey.
In 2013, while Eddington was playing in the yard, she was involved in the lawn mower accident which eventually led to the amputation of her right leg, just above the knee.
She will be a fourth-grader at Anne Mason Elementary School this fall. Her parents are Russell, who has been employed at Toyota for 20 years, and mother, Samantha, a nurse at UK Hospital.
Eddington became an above the knee amputee in 2015. Since then, she has run the 60, 100, 200 and 400 meter sprints.
She has mastered the use of a blade for running that is on her right leg. She competed in and won track events in the Endeavor Games and runs several 5K races each year.
At the Endeavor Games, she received first place in each of those and also qualified for Junior Nationals which will be July 26 and 27, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Eddington’s dream is to run track in the Paralympic Summer Games.
“You have to be strong and excited to compete. My favorite thing about competing is running in competitions,” Eddington said. She has a trainer who works with her to prepare for future competitions.
Eddington’s parents said it has been rewarding to see their daughter compete in sports.
“As an amputee, you think you might not be able to play sports, but she plays basketball in Scott County and goes to camps to run track,” Samantha said.
Eddington loves to swim, ride her bicycle and has a doll that has a prosthetic leg.
“It’s always fun to meet other amputees and see what all they are doing. Maybe one day you will see me at the Paralympic games wearing Toyota as my sponsor,” Eddington told the crowd of Toyota employees who listened to her story.
She said she would give advice to other children who have been injured to think positively.
