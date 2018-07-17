‘I got something for you.’ Lexington man allegedly confronted woman before driving at deputies

A Lexington man was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer after leading law enforcement officers from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown Police Department on a high speed chase through Georgetown.
Amos Burdette, 61, was arrested Friday, and faces charges of first degree burglary, first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first degree fleeing or evading police, attempted murder of a police officer, resisting arrest, failure to surrender revoked operators license, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence, disregarding railroad crossing flasher lights, second degree criminal mischief and menacing.
Scott County deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress on Lisle Road. According to police reports, a nearby resident called 911 to report hearing glass breaking at her neighbors’ home, seeing the suspect enter and then hearing the neighbor scream.
Burdette broke into the residence of his estranged wife, while she was getting ready for work, the victim reported. He said repeatedly to the victim, “I got something for you.” She went to call 911 at a neighbor’s home. Officers found a pump action shotgun in the back yard and an axe on the kitchen floor, with the broken glass. Neither item belonged to the victim.
Deputies announced their arrival, and went through the front door upon seeing the glass door in the back had been shattered. After checking the house, the deputies saw the suspect driving a white Toyota Camry, leaving from the back yard.
Deputies repeatedly ordered Burdette to roll down the window, or open the door of his vehicle, but he refused, according to sheriff’s reports. As a deputy tried to break open the window, Burdette revved the engine, and accelerated forward. All three deputies involved were within two to three feet of the vehicle, reports stated.
Burdette turned east onto Lisle Road and Georgetown police joined the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in pursuit of the suspect from the west on Lisle Road. The suspect approached the railroad crossing on Lisle Road. Crossbars were down because a train had recently passed, and the suspect drove around the lowered gates, and continued westbound on Lisle Road.
This article is provided via the Kentucky Press News Service.
