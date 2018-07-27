Police release name of Scott County fugitive sought in robbery, crash near UK campus

Georgetown police have named the suspect who is accused of ramming a police cruiser and fleeing the scene of a crash near the University of Kentucky campus on Tuesday.

According to the department Facebook page, Deslan Hurley, 43, is wanted in connection to a robbery at a Georgetown Liquor Mart, receiving a stolen automobile and fleeing from police after causing a crash which injured three.

Early Tuesday morning, while in Lexington, an off-duty Georgetown police officer recognized Hurley as the suspect from a Liquor Mart robbery in Scott County the previous day.

Hurley was driving a stolen red Volkswagen Beetle, police said.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on UK’s campus, but the suspect rammed his cruiser, ran a red light and caused a crash which injured three, police said. The suspect fled the scene on foot and has yet to be located by officers.

Security camera footage released by Georgetown police shows that Hurley has a distinctive gait. Court records list him as 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hurley is urged to call Georgetown police at 502-863-7820 or send tips anonymously on the department’s MYPD app.