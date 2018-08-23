Protective order issued in reported sexual assault affects Scott County school

A temporary protective order was issued this week against a 17-year-old Scott County student after he allegedly sexually assaulted another student at a house, and the aftermath has spilled over to a school, , according to court records.
Georgetown police were contacted and are investigating. But police do not release information about juveniles.
The court documents indicate the girl sought protection from the boy at Scott County High School where both attend. An assistant principal had no comment Thursday.
Under the protective order, the 17-year-old is permitted to attend any classes at the high school “but he shall remain as far from her as possible and shall have no communication with her.” He is also directed to remain at all times and places to be at least 500 feet away from her.
The girl’s mother said the boy was at her house Tuesday night when the mother left to get food, according to court records. The girl’s sister contacted her mother and told her to “get home now.”
When the mother returned, the girl said the 17-year-old began forcing intercourse with her, causing her physical injury. The girl “told him repeatedly to stop but he would not,” a petition for a protective order says.
The girl “escaped from him and ran upstairs to her sister,” court records say. She was bleeding.
The boy texted later and “stated that he was sorry and asked ... to keep what had happened between the two,” according to the court documents.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Sept. 5 in Scott District Court.
The names of the girl and boy are being withheld because of their ages.
The protective order also says the sheriff “shall confiscate and retain any firearms in the possession” of the boy pending a hearing in the case.
