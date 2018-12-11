Blind puppy thrown alive into partially frozen Central Kentucky creek. 2 men find her.

A blind and possibly deaf puppy recently survived a horrific experience when she was rescued in a Scott County creek.
According to the Scott County Animal Shelter, two men rescued the puppy, possibly an Australian shepherd or border collie, that they found in a trash bag. That bag was placed inside another bag with three large rocks and dumped inside a creek in Sadieville, the animal shelter said.
The dog wiggled her head out of the bag, just enough for the men to find her, according to the shelter. One of the men waded into the freezing water to pull the dog out.
“The creek is partially frozen over and the bag was wedged under some ice, so it had most likely been tossed over,” according to the animal shelter.
The puppy was rushed to the vet. The puppy is blind and possibly deaf, according to the animal shelter.
The shelter’s Facebook post about the puppy got more than 450 comments with many expressing outrage.
If you have information about the dog, call the Scott County Animal Shelter at 502-863-7897.
