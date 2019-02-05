Man dies after being pinned in between truck and trailer at Georgetown Toyota plant.

A 33-year-old man died early Tuesday morning at the Toyota plant in Georgetown following a workplace incident.
The man was connecting a trailer to a tractor around 4 a.m. Tuesday near gate 21, but he had not applied the air brake to the tractor, according to Scott County Coroner John Goble. Gravity brought the tractor back to the trailer, leaving the man pinned in between the two, Goble said.
Goble ruled the man dead at the scene from blunt force trauma. His body will be taken to Frankfort for an autopsy Tuesday, according to Goble. The name of the victim has not been announced.
The man was a contractor with Ryder, Goble added.
