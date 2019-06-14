Employee stole $250,000 in equipment from the Georgetown Toyota plant, grand jury charges

Ivanka Trump joins Toyota presidents, Matt Bevin on signing ‘Pledge to American Workers’ Ivanka Trump, advisor to the President of the United States, joined Toyota Motor North America, Inc. CEO Jim Lentz, Georgetown manufacturing plant president Susan Elkington, and governor Matt Bevin in signing the 'Pledge to American Workers.' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ivanka Trump, advisor to the President of the United States, joined Toyota Motor North America, Inc. CEO Jim Lentz, Georgetown manufacturing plant president Susan Elkington, and governor Matt Bevin in signing the 'Pledge to American Workers.'

In just two years, an employee at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Georgetown stole $250,000 worth of laser scanners and electronic components and sold them on the internet, a federal grand jury has charged.

The grand jury indicted Randall Perry Thursday on 14 counts of mail fraud.

The indictment did not list Perry’s residence but said he shipped the goods out of Kentucky from Cynthiana. He sent most of the equipment to businesses in New Jersey and Maryland, the indictment said.

Perry carried out the scheme from early November 2015 to Nov. 6, 2017. He represented himself as someone who had legal possession of the equipment and authority to sell it through eBay and online resell companies, when in fact he had stolen the equipment from Toyota, the indictment charged.

The indictment seeks a judgment of $254,799 against Perry if he is convicted, representing the proceeds he received from selling the equipment.

The mail-fraud charges have a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Candace J. Smith issued a summons for Perry to make an initial court appearance next month.