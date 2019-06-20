‘A tragic accident.’ Pedestrian killed by driver merging onto I-75 in Scott County.

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 75 Thursday morning in “a tragic accident,” according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on the northbound lanes of I-75 near the Scott County-Fayette County line, according to Sgt. Jeremy Johnson. A man driving to work pulled to the shoulder of the interstate because he was going to be distracted, Johnson said.

When the driver was ready to re-enter the interstate, he looked in his left side mirror and over his shoulder. He then began merging back onto the road when he felt the car hit something, according to Johnson.

“He realized he hit something but he didn’t realize it was a person,” Johnson said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The driver pulled to the side of the road and was fully cooperative when first responders arrived, according to Johnson.

It’s not clear why the man was walking on the side of the interstate. The man in his 40s had identification on him, but the sheriff’s office is not releasing his name until next of kin are notified, Johnson said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The driver did everything right. He looked up, didn’t see any vehicles and began merging back onto the interstate,” Johnson said. “There was low light at the time. It’s just a tragic accident.”

Part of the interstate was blocked while the sheriff’s office investigated the crash but all lanes were open by 8 a.m.. An accident reconstruction unit will be back at the scene later Thursday morning, Johnson said.