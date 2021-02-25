Kentucky deputy still on patrol while sheriff investigates ‘offensive’ Facebook posts

Scott County deputy Keith Gibson, left, is being reviewed for potentially offensive Facebook posts, the sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Gibson has been with the department since 2019. Photo via the Scott County sheriff's office Facebook account

A Scott County sheriff’s deputy is the subject of an internal investigation after the sheriff’s office was made aware of Facebook posts he made “that crossed a line.”

Keith Gibson, a Scott County deputy since 2019 and a law enforcement officer for more than 10 years, is under a review for political Facebook posts that may have violated the department’s social media policy, Sgt. Eddie Hart confirmed to the Herald-Leader Thursday.

The review was announced Wednesday by Sheriff Tony Hampton after other media outlets brought the posts to the department’s attention.

“As sheriff, I take these allegations very seriously and wish to thank those who brought these posts to my staff’s attention to review so that we can take quick action,” Hampton said in a statement. “My office strives to always be very transparent in both our greatest moments as well as when we fall short while serving the community both on and off duty.”

Hart said the department wouldn’t share details of the posts, but noted that WTVQ posted screenshots of the posts.

Some posts featured racially and sexually sensitive material while criticizing Democratic political leaders and showing support for former President Donald Trump, according to WTVQ.

Gibson hasn’t been suspended or reassigned while the department conducts its review, Hart said.

“He is still in his present assignment as patrol deputy,” Hart said. “The allegations were not of official misconduct or other behavior that rose to (a) level to suspend him during the review.”

Hart said the agency never received a formal complaint, and screenshots of these posts were apparently shared to media outlets from an anonymous viewer who believed the pictures were “offensive” and violated the department policies.

If Gibson is found to have violated policy, he could be subjected to letters of counseling, written reprimand, suspension or even termination for repeated offenses, Hart said. He could be required to go through additional training as well, Hart said.

The review should be completed in a “short period of time,” Hart said. The department will review the posts that were sent to them as well as all of Gibson’s other social media activity. Gibson removed the posts that were reported to the department, Hart said.

The Scott County sheriff’s office has a policy order on social media use for employees.

“Employees of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office who utilize social networking sites, blogs, Twitter or other mediums of electronic communications in their off-duty time shall maintain an appropriate level of professionalism and appropriate conduct so as not to broadcast in a manner (which) is detrimental to the mission and function of this agency,” the order states.

Gibson previously served with the Boone County sheriff’s office in northern Kentucky, according to a Facebook post from the Scott County sheriff’s office. He worked in Scott County before moving to northern Kentucky too.