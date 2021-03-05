Central KY cop unharmed after man allegedly tried to stab him in the chest. Here’s why

Georgetown police say a suspect stabbed an officer on Thursday, March 4, 2021, but the officer was uninjured thanks to a “trauma plate.” Photo via the Georgetown Police Department on Facebook

A Georgetown police officer has a “trauma plate” to thank for not suffering serious injury or death after a suspect allegedly tried to stab him in the chest with a knife Thursday.

Officer Michael Johnson responded Thursday to a report of someone throwing canned goods at people in an apartment complex, according to a Georgetown Police Department Facebook post. Johnson knocked on an apartment door to investigate and was suddenly attacked with a knife by 24-year-old Nicolas DiMarco, according to police.

“As DiMarco plunged the knife toward Officer Johnson’s heart, it was deflected and prevented from entering his chest by the trauma plate,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

DiMarco fled back into the apartment before eventually surrendering the knife. He was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a police officer and assault of a police officer, according to police Capt. Josh Nash.

The trauma plate had been given to all Georgetown officers just two days earlier, according to the police department. The plates cost $15,000 in total but were purchased using funds from the department’s participation in a military surplus program, so they weren’t any cost to residents, according to police.

This photo shows the mark left by a knife on an officer’s “trauma plate” when a suspect allegedly tried to stab the cop on Thursday, March 4, 2021, according to Georgetown police. Photo via the Georgetown Police Department on Facebook

Photos indicated that the knife hit the plate at the very top. The knife used resembled a kitchen knife.

This knife was used by a suspect to stab an officer on Thursday, March 4, 2021, according to Georgetown police. The knife hit the officer’s “trauma plate,” keeping him from being injured. Photo via the Georgetown Police Department on Facebook

“We are grateful neither officer Johnson or Mr. DiMarco were injured during this incident,” the department said in a Facebook post.

DiMarco was taken to the Scott County Detention Center, according to jail records.